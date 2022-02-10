DA says he expects to release more info about January shooting in Routt County soon
Fourteenth District Attorney Matt Karzen expects it will be about a week before his office is ready to release further details on the Jan. 29 shooting at a home south of Steamboat Springs.
“Investigation in progress, anticipate another week or so,” Karzen wrote in a text message on Thursday, Feb. 10.
In a news release, Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the man was shot at a residence south of Steamboat Springs and originally treated at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center before being flown to a hospital in the Denver area.
The release stated that sheriff’s office deputies responded to the home, on Routt County Road 35, for a report of trespassing in progress.
The sheriff’s office indicated a resident of the home had called authorities, saying a vehicle drove up the driveway and an unknown man had gotten out. Another resident then reportedly went outside and held the man at gunpoint.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man charged toward the house, and the homeowner shot him in the abdomen.
The sheriff’s office has not identified the man nor the homeowner who shot him.
