Cyclist hit by car: The Record for Sunday, July 20

Sunday, July 20, 2020

1:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Blackberry Lane. A man was playing loud music on a balcony. Officers made contact, and the man agreed to take his music inside.

9:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of theft in the 36000 block of Tree Haus Drive.

10:31 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A store owner discovered damage when he went to open his store.

1:24 p.m. An animal control officer patrolling a park in the 3800 block of Whistler Road issued a verbal warning for a dog off leash in an area designated for leashes.

3:15 p.m. Officers responded to a hit and run between a car and a cyclist in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue. A car pulling out of a gas station hit a cyclist and kept driving. The cyclist was not injured, but his bike was damaged. Colorado State Patrol troopers assisted and found the driver of the car in Grand County.

4:48 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. A person screaming in distress was reported by a nearby neighbor. Police were unable to locate anyone.

9:50 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an illegal burn in the 32000 block of Routt County Road 41.

10:16 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in a dumpster in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.