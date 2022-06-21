Cycle Effect hires Helen Beall as manager for Routt County
Helen Beall, a resident of Steamboat Springs for the last 12 years, was hired as the Routt County Program Manager for the Cycle Effect on June 12.
The Cycle Effect is a nonprofit that seeks to give girls a chance to better their health and minds through cycling.
“By providing an opportunity for girls to be engaged in regular, healthy programs that help build their self-esteem and promote overall wellness, girls are more likely to be healthier, stay engaged in school and set goals that will support their future,” according to the Cycle Effect.
Previously, Beall has worked as the Community Impact Manager at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, coached youth soccer and assisted with several nonprofit initiatives in Steamboat.
“I couldn’t align closer to the mission at the Cycle Effect,” Beall said in a news release from the nonprofit. “Providing opportunities for young women to be engaged in regular programs on our incredible trails will not only build self-esteem, but will create leaders and inspire change in our community.”
The Cycle Effect has expanded to uplift girls in Eagle, Mesa, Routt and Summit counties, particularly those from low-income backgrounds. By serving roughly 315 girls, the nonprofit is seeking to reduce barriers to getting outside.
More information about the Cycle Effect and Beall can be found at TheCycleEffect.org.
