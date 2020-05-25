Customer cited for harassment for continued berating of person not wearing a mask at grocery store: The Record for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Sunday, May 24, 2020

8:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Officers responded to a disturbance reported at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. One customer was berating another customer for not wearing a mask. The person continued to again and again berate the other customer and was given a citation for harassment.

10:41 a.m. Officers received a report of numerous trash cans knocked down by a bear overnight on Anglers Drive. The owners of the trash containers received a warning.

10:47 a.m. Police received a call regarding concerns a neighboring unit in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane was being rented on a short-term basis. Officers cross referenced the vehicle and determined the person at the condo was the owner.

10:48 a.m. Officers received a report of a person who was pulled over in a vehicle and yelling near the intersection of Hilltop Parkway and Tamarack Drive. Police determined the driver was on the phone trying to get directions and wasn’t happy about the information they were receiving.

11:50 a.m. Police responded to a call about a solicitation someone received in the mail in the 800 block of Weiss Circle. The mail was related to the stimulus check, and the recipient suspected fraud. Officers took a report.

11:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Dry Lake Campground.

5:42 p.m. Police responded to a call about a customer who was in a grocery store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue and refusing to wear a mask. An employee at the store tried to explain the regulation, but the customer still refused to put on a mask.

8:18 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Dry Lake Trailhead.

9:32 p.m. Officers received a report about illegal fireworks near the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The person said the problem had been ongoing for several months, and it seemed to be coming from behind their house. Police were unable to locate anyone who had been setting off fireworks.

