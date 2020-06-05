Cusenbary receives industry recognition

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Laura Cusenbary, a private wealth financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Steamboat Springs, has earned a place on Forbes’ list of Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2020.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Top Women Wealth Advisors” Cusenbary said. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

Cusenbury, a graduate of Indiana University, has more than nine years of experience in the financial services industry.

The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.