Cusenbary named as Forbes Best in State wealth advisor
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Laura Cusenbary, private wealth financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Steamboat Springs, has been named to the Best in State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best in State Wealth Advisors,” Cusenbary said. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”
Cusenbary, a grade of Indiana University, has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry.
The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisor ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
