Cursing at people waiting for the bus: The Record for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Sunday, July 28, 2019

12:19 a.m. In Steamboat Springs, a person was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

12:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a head injury at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

3:02 a.m. Two cars had tires slashed in an alley behind a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers, firefighters and the Routt County Coroner’s Office responded to the unattended death of a 59-year-old man in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said the man will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death in the coming days. Ryg said he does not consider the circumstances suspicious.

6:54 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who was unconscious at a hotel in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:19 a.m. Officers responded to a family dispute over property in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

1:20 p.m. Officers received a report of a dog in a hot car at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:28 p.m. A passenger waiting for a city bus was yelling at people at a bus stop in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. He continued yelling once he was on the bus. He was asked to leave the bus, and after leaving, he continued to curse and scream. He was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

3:06 p.m. A man was acting strangely, reportedly touching himself inappropriately in a pool in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the man.

3:46 p.m. A Colorado State Patrol trooper arrested a man on suspicion of felony flight to avoid justice and criminal possession of a financial device. He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of an ID, which is a misdemeanor.

7:21 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a person who was unconscious on Seventh Street.

8:49 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 32000 block of Colorado Highway 131.

9:02 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure at the Routt County Jail.

10:40 p.m. Officers scared away a bear in a dumpster near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

11:05 p.m. A bear entered a home in the 400 block of Eight Street. When officers arrived, the bear had exited the home and was treed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers attempted to tranquilize the bear but were unable to due to its location. Wildlife officers are attempting to trap the bear.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.