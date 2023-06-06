CU Denver students to help Steamboat Springs begin process of crafting new community plan

Approximately 20 graduate students from the University of Colorado Denver will spend part of their summer working with Steamboat Springs city officials to start the process of creating a new Steamboat Springs Area Community Plan.

“We’re honored that CU Denver selected our project for their Colorado Mountain Town Studio and to have a group of talented students focus on our community and setting the stage for an updated Steamboat Springs Area Community Plan,” Principal Planner Brad Calvert said in a news release. “The studio provides real-world experience for the students and the community will benefit from hearing what they recommend based on their multi-faceted approach.”

The Master of Urban and Regional Planning Program is one of the top planning programs in the United States, according to the release.

The accredited program seeks to use the state as its classroom to engage in real-world, experiential learning opportunities and interact with planning and design practitioners.

The 2023 Colorado Mountain Town Studio will focus on policy issues with an emphasis on ensuring Steamboat Springs is an equitable, inclusive and welcoming community.

The students are expected to prepare a diagnostic report that will identify key issues and plan development methodologies that will inform the overall approach to creating a new community plan.

“We want the community to understand that these students will be here, what they will be doing and that it’s for the benefit of the entire Yampa Valley,” Calvert said. “I encourage everyone to participate in the process.”

While the students will complete most of their work from Denver, they will be in the town for seven days over two visits in June and again at the end of July.

While here, they will conduct interviews with residents and businesses as well as host a series of stakeholder and focus groups, and an open house that’s being planned for June 29 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

The Open House is intended to vet the studio’s initial findings and solicit input on the vision for the future of Steamboat Springs.