CSU Extension to offer canning and jam workshops

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County CSU Extension will be hosting a pickled beets canning workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at their office, 136 Sixth St. The workshop will focus on the science behind pickling beets, myths about preservations and unsafe past practices. The cost of the workshop is $15. Call 970-879-0825 for more information or to register.

The group also will offer a blueberry fruit leather and jam workshop from 3:45 to 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Routt County Courthouse Annex kitchen. The workshop is geared for children in fourth grade and older. The cost to participate is $10 for non 4-H members and $5 for 4-H members. To reserve a spot, call Libby Christensen at 970-879-0825 or stop by the CSU Extension office, 136 Sixth St. Space is limited.