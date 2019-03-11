CSU Extension to host pressure canning course Saturday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado State University Extension in Steamboat Springs will host a pressure canning class at the Routt County Fairground's Exhibit Hall, 365 S. Poplar St., in Hayden. The program will include instruction from the Yampa Valley's most accomplished food preservers, the basics of pressure canning and tips for preserving in high altitude. Participants who bring their pressure canners along will have a chance for them to be evaluated for safety and accuracy. To register or for more information, contact the CSU Extension office at 970-879-0825.