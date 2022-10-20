CSU Extension Office to close next week
The Colorado State University Extension Office in Steamboat Springs will be closed next week starting on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the office.
The closure will allow the extension office’s employees to attend the annual extension forum on the CSU campus in Fort Collins. Inquiries can be directed to rcextension@co.routt.co.us and phone messages can be left at 970-879-0825.
