Crossword puzzle creator, author to speak Wednesday at Steamboat library

Vic Flemming

Courtesy photo

The Bud Werner Library’s Author Series will bring in a prolific crossword puzzler with Vic Fleming speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Library Hall.

During his presentation, Flemming will lead an interactive lecture in which he shares how he became a prolific crossword author and demonstrate how “crossword puzzles are a lot like life.”

A judge in Little Rock, Ark., since 1997 and an adjunct professor at the Bowen School of Law, Fleming is married to Steamboat Springs artist Marion Kahn. In his spare time, he has written more than 1,000 published crossword puzzles, including 47 in the New York Times.

He is the author of two non-puzzle books, the editor of two non-puzzle books and the author of a song that was featured in the 2006 documentary “Wordplay.”

Fleming was inducted into the Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame in 2007. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events .