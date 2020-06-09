Crossing Pine Grove Road will be easy stroll thanks to $200K project

The city of Steamboat Springs will begin work next week on a new formal crosswalk and other measures to improve safety along Pine Grove Road.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS —Construction crews are slated to being work on a $200,000 project that adds a new pedestrian crossing and median between existing Steamboat Springs transit bus stops near the Pine Grove Road and Lincoln Avenue intersection.

“There hasn’t been a clear path to get across the road in this area, which has led to conflicts for pedestrians and motorists,” said City of Steamboat Springs Engineer Ben Beall. “This project will clearly define routes and enhance safety on this busy street.”

The work will be taking place along Pine Grove Road between Lincoln Avenue and Rollingstone Drive from Safeway to the new Residence Inn by Marriott on one side of the road and the Pine Grove Business Center on the other.

“It was on the radar prior to the hotel submitting an application, and there has long been a need for pedestrian improvements in this area,” Beall said. “We had it on the capital improvement plan in advance of the Marriott coming into the picture in a little bit different setup. But with the hotel coming in, it kind of created a little bit of an impetus to create the improvements that will be installed over the next few weeks.”

According to Beall, developers of the hotel contributed $40,000 to the $200,000 project, which includes a formal crossing with active warning signs. The project will also create a pedestrian refuge in the center of the road and formalize turning movements to adjacent properties. New streetlights will illuminate the crosswalk at night.

“The city project is slated to start next week, but this week, Mount Werner Water is doing some utility work in advance of our work,” Beall said. “Drivers will see a center lane closure, but traffic will still be maintained in two directions.”

The city portion of the project may include some closures over the course of the summer, with detours that utilize Rollingstone Drive and Anglers Drive. The anticipated completion of the project is late July or early August.

In addition to the Pine Grove improvement project, Oak Street is currently being repaved as part of the city’s annual paving maintenance program. Beall said he the street to be paved and striped by June 22.

Work also continues of the Butcherknife floodplain improvement project.

“Now we’ve got a good section of the culvert pipe into place, and there’s actually a sidewalk along Seventh Street and from Lincoln Avenue up toward Oak Street that’s taking shape,” Beall said. “We hope to have that repaved and open on the northside of Lincoln Avenue sometime in July, and then at some point, we’ll be shifting over to the southside of Lincoln Avenue to put in the rest of that culvert.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.