Stolen vehicle: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 6

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

2:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespass at a business in the 1000 block Walton Creek Road.

3:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a breathing difficulty call in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

9:32 a.m. Officers were called to an animal bite along Spring Creek Trail.

1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

2:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an armed person near Emerald Mountain in Steamboat Springs.

5:13 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 1200 block of Memphis Belle Court.

6:15 p.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave.

10:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to four call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.