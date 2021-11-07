Stolen vehicle: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 6
Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
2:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespass at a business in the 1000 block Walton Creek Road.
3:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a breathing difficulty call in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.
9:32 a.m. Officers were called to an animal bite along Spring Creek Trail.
1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.
2:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an armed person near Emerald Mountain in Steamboat Springs.
5:13 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 1200 block of Memphis Belle Court.
6:15 p.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave.
10:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to four call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User