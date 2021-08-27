Shoplifting in Oak Creek: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 26
Thursday, Aug. 26
7:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear in a dumpster of a condo complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
8:55 a.m. Officers were called to a person causing a disturbance outside a business in the 20000 block of Curve Plaza.
10:21 a.m. Officers took a report of property damage to a church in the 700 block of Oak Street.
11:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a person trespassing in the 36000 block of Amethyst Drive.
12:57 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury car crash in the Central Park Plaza parking lot.
5:01 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of shoplifting from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street in Oak Creek.
9:44 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian in a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
