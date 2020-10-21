Missing grill: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

12:41 p.m. A former employee on a construction site returned to the site two weeks after he left to retrieve some tools in Clark, but a passerby reported it as trespassing to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

5:05 p.m. Deputies received a report of workers at a construction site reported missing a laptop from the site on Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

5:40 p.m. An Airbnb host reported their grill stolen to the Steamboat Springs Police Department after the most recent host left the property in the 1700 block of Ski Times Square.

9:39 p.m. Deputies issued a citation to people at Dry Lake Campground for having a campfire while Routt County is in stage 2 fire restrictions.

10:02 p.m. Deputies received a report from a woman in the 6000 block of Country Road in Oak Creek who said she overheard two males talking about stealing items from private property. Deputies did not find the men.

11:10 p.m. Officers received reports of a person in the cemetery in the 1500 block of Cemetery Drive at a time that seemed suspicious.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 17 calls that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 calls that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

Yampa Area Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.