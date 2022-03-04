Man shot by Routt County resident in recovery after being released from hospital, DA says

The unidentified man who was shot by a Routt County homeowner on Jan. 29 has been released from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his injuries, according to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Matt Karzen said this week that the DA’s office is still reviewing the investigative materials and assessing what action to take regarding the shooting incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

According to information previously released by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot by a resident at a home south of Steamboat Springs after a report of trespassing at the residence on Routt County Road 35.

Based on information previously released by the sheriff’s office, a resident of the home had called authorities, saying a vehicle drove up the driveway and an unknown man had gotten out. Another resident then reportedly went outside and held man at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man charged toward the house, and the homeowner shot him in the abdomen.

Neither the homeowner nor the man who was shot have been identified. The man was initially treated at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center before being flown to a hospital in the Denver area.

Given the upcoming trial schedule, Karzen said, it will likely be at least several weeks before any decisions can be made. It might take longer, depending on what process the DA’s office determines to be most appropriate, Karzen added.

On Friday, March 4, the district attorney reported that the man who was shot is receiving ongoing rehabilitation and expected to recover well from his injuries.