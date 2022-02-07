Kidnapping that began in Rio Blanco County ends with Craig man arrested in Cheyenne

A Craig man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County was arrested Wednesday in Cheyenne. The woman was reunited with her family unharmed.

A statewide alert in Colorado was issued regarding the alleged kidnapping of the woman in Rio Blanco Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, Cheyenne Police responded to an alert that brought them to a motel in their city, where Jospeh Beecher, 50, of Craig, allegedly forcibly transported the woman.

A hostage situation ensued involving Cheyenne SWAT, a release from the Cheyenne Police indicates, but Beecher was arrested without incident and the woman was safely rescued.

Beecher is in Laramie County Jail facing multiple charges, the release indicates.

This story will be updated as more details become available.