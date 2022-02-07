Kidnapping that began in Rio Blanco County ends with Craig man arrested in Cheyenne
cmeade@steamboatpilot.com
A Craig man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County was arrested Wednesday in Cheyenne. The woman was reunited with her family unharmed.
A statewide alert in Colorado was issued regarding the alleged kidnapping of the woman in Rio Blanco Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, Cheyenne Police responded to an alert that brought them to a motel in their city, where Jospeh Beecher, 50, of Craig, allegedly forcibly transported the woman.
A hostage situation ensued involving Cheyenne SWAT, a release from the Cheyenne Police indicates, but Beecher was arrested without incident and the woman was safely rescued.
Beecher is in Laramie County Jail facing multiple charges, the release indicates.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kidnapping that began in Rio Blanco County ends with Craig man arrested in Cheyenne
A Craig man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County was arrested Wednesday in Cheyenne. The woman was reunited with her family unharmed.