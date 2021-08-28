Fraudulent check: The Record for Friday, Aug. 27

Friday, Aug. 27

1:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bear in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

8:57 a.m. Officers received a report of a person believed to be driving intoxicated in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:41 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment at a bar and restaurant in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

2:32 p.m. Officers took a report of a fraudulent check in the 300 block of River Road.

4:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about an animal in the 10 block of Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat.

9:36 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 2700 block of Longthong Court.

11:11 p.m. Officers conducted a business check at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 65

• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.