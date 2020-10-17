Fight: The Record for Friday, Oct. 16

8:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported theft in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

2:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.

2:47 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about an animal in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:45 p.m. Officers responded to a report of someone making threats in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

8:41 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of someone being too loud in the 2400 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

11:49 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight breaking out near the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat Officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters had one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters had one call for service.

North Rough Fire Protection District firefighters had one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.