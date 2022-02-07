Airport arrest stems from discovery of roughly 100 pills that might contain Fentanyl

A man arrested at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport was alleged to have intent to distribute pills that police believe may have contained Fentanyl.

Anthony Cordova, 30, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with two drug felonies — possession of controlled substances (Schedule I or II over four grams) and unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Anthony Cordova.

Courtesy photo

According to Officer John Kregar of the Hayden Police Department, who wrote the arrest affidavit, Cordova had allegedly been acting strangely on Jan. 22 while working at the airport, where he cleaned rental vehicles. After being notified that a supervisor had asked to send him home, Cordova is reported to have begun “frantically searching” rental vehicles in the parking lot. Cordova told a supervisor that he “left his vape pen and ‘medication’” in one of the cars he had cleaned earlier that day.

Later that day, a rental car customer reported to police that she found a plastic bag of approximately 100 pills totaling 11.4 grams in a vehicle Cordova had cleaned. According to the affidavit, the pills were blue in color and had faded markings stamped on top. Kregar wrote that he believed the pills were Fentanyl, based on other incidents involving similar pills. Cordova at the time was on parole for other drug-related offenses.

Because Cordova has multiple previous drug offenses involving the distribution of dangerous drugs, Kraeger requested that bond be set at $10,000. Cordova will appear in Routt County court for a status conference Wednesday at 1 p.m.