Crime spree, Routt County man arrested for fraud: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

Taylor White, 25, and Dory Myler, 36, were charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and other charges on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

1. More details emerge surrounding Thursday’s crime spree in Steamboat

Steamboat Springs police released additional information about the two individuals who were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, in connection to an alleged crime spree that included the theft of two vehicles and various property.

Taylor White, a 25-year-old male, and Dory Mylar, a 36-year-old female, are accused of stealing $9,400 worth of camping gear and outdoor gear, including a firearm taken from a vehicle.

2. Obituary: Nicholas Simon

Today a light was dimmed in the valley that Nicholas Isaac Simon loved so deeply. He was born and raised in Steamboat and hoped someday to return and raise his family here. Nick died in a car accident in New Zealand while on a beautiful, much anticipated, adventure trip with the love of his life, Brooke Buchanan.

3. UPDATED: Police leave nothing to chance in motor home investigation

Officers were engaged in a high-tension situation as they searched for a suspected car thief in an industrial lot at the end of Curve Court, behind the Routt County Justice Center, on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The parking garage behind the former Tug Boat building in Ski Time Square has been leased by the HOA at the Ski Time Square Condominiums since the early 1970s was closed Oct. 10, 2022 after the safety of the building was called into question by building officials.

4. Residents of Ski Time Square Condos without parking after structure closed

For nearly a month, longtime Ski Time Square Condominiums resident Cathy Vanderwork has been coming to grips with how her life will change after the parking structure she has depended on was deemed too dangerous and closed by local officials.

“Thirty days, we got 30 days,” said Vanderwork, who is considering paying up to $500 a month to store her SUV at a lot off Elk River Road.

5. Development plans at Ski Time Square clear hurdle

When the Xanadu Apartments and ‘60s-era Thunderhead Lodge were demolished in the early 2000s, it left Ski Time Square empty.

Developers envisioned projects that would modernize the area next to the base of Steamboat Resort, but the ensuing recession in 2008 put those plans on hold. The lots have remained vacant ever since.

6. Long investigation leads to Routt County man getting arrested on 96 counts of fraud

After a lengthy investigation by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office that spanned over two years, Movses Mikaelyan, a 36-year-old man who lives in Routt County, was arrested and accused of multiple felonies including identity theft, cybercrime, theft and making unauthorized financial payments with the intent to defraud 96 times, according to his arrest affidavit.

7. After early season storm brings 20 inches to Steamboat, more snow in store for Thursday

Steamboat Ski Resort hasn’t started updating its snow totals yet, but based on live feeds of the measurement station near Thunderhead Lodge, last week’s wintery weather garnered roughly 20 inches of snow.

The top of the mountain actually got less, about 12 inches through the week, by local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth’s count.

Steamboat citizen Joy Rasmussen-Otterman celebrates her second-place finish in the women’s 65-69 age division of the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships in St. George, Utah on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

8. Steamboat woman takes silver at 70.3 Ironman World Championships

Over 6,000 athletes from 105 countries traveled to St. George, Utah to compete in the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

Among those athletes was Steamboat Springs resident Joy Rasmussen-Otterman who qualified for the race in 2021 and traveled to St. George to compete in the women’s 65-69 age category.

9. UPDATED: 73-year-old missing man has been found

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a 73-year-old man, Garson Field, who was last seen walking away from Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, according to Routt County Alerts.

Maverick Porteous’ spooky costume was a perfect fit for the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

10. Photos: Halloween tradition continues as Lincoln draws plenty of characters

Lincoln Avenue was packed with people as the Steamboat Springs downtown Halloween Stroll took place Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.