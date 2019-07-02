Feral cat attacks woman: The Record for Monday, July 1, 2019

Monday, July 1, 2019

1:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of people having a party on a porch and causing a disturbance in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. Officers were unable to find any noisy people on a porch.

6:16 a.m. Someone found a purse at a bus stop in the 1400 block of 13th Street. Officers helped return it to the owner.

9:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. Highway 40. One person was taken to the hospital with possible broken ribs, and one of the vehicles was totaled.

9:24 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a dump truck on fire at Colorado Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 40. Smoke was billowing from the rear tires because the brakes had locked up. Firefighters doused the tires with a fire extinguisher.

11:25 a.m. A woman called officers to report a friend who has been harassing her.

2:05p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a burglary in the 38600 block of Soul Center Way. Residents there came home to a broken front door and about $1,000 worth of items missing from the house.

2:18 p.m. Police received a civil complaint from the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle. A resident was upset that his neighbors were pumping water out of their crawl space. He seemed to be worried the water would run onto his property.

4:15 p.m. Police issued a citation to a car that failed to yield to an emergency vehicle at Loggers Lane and Lincoln Avenue.

5:49 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a structure fire at William William Road and Tree Haus Drive. The caller saw smoke and thought a deck was on fire, but it turned out to be people having a barbecue.

7:06 p.m. A feral cat attacked a woman in the 400 block of Pine Street.

9:02 p.m. Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.