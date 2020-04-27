Bears in town: The Record for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Sunday, April 26, 2020

12:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint at a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

2:57 a.m. A bear was reported to Steamboat officers in the area of Hemlock Court and Jackpine Court.

7:35 a.m. There was a possible public health violation reported from the 400 block of Eaglepointe Court.

11:21 a.m. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle on the report of a possible public health order violation.

10:26 a.m. Residents reported a bear in a trailer park in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

11:45 a.m. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive on a report of a case of fraud.

6:43 p.m. A theft was reported to Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the 54000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.