Crews still responding to Rabbit Ears fire; Moffat County burn nearly contained

The Serviceberry Fire, burning in north Moffat County is 25 acres and 90% contained as of 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022.

Chris Maestas/Bureau of Land Management

Crews are still in the initial response phase at the Baker Peak Fire, a wildland fire that broke out on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass on Monday, July 18.

There are no official numbers regarding containment or size of the burn, according to Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service. An estimate from crews on the ground Monday put it at about a half acre.

As of Tuesday, July 19, there are two helicopters dropping water, as well as one engine and a ground crew of about 10 people responding to the burn, said Voos.

On the other side of Routt County, the Serviceberry Fire in north Moffat County is at 90% containment as of 6:45 p.m., Monday, July 18, according to Chris Maestas, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire, burning north of Bakers Peak and about five miles south of the Wyoming border, was reported on Sunday, July 17. The burn was about 23 acres and 10% contained as of Monday morning.

Maestas said he expects the Missouri Mop Type II Crew to demobilize on Tuesday, with the Craig Hotshots Type II Initial Attack team demobilizing on Wednesday, July 20.

