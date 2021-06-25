Crews responding to small wildfire caused by lightning east of Yampa

Smoke is visible in the area behind Eagle Rock Ranch east of Yampa on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kari Dequine Harden)



YAMPA — Fire crews are responding to the scene of a small wildfire caused by lightning Friday afternoon in the forested hillside behind Eagle Rock Ranch east of the town of Yampa.

An afternoon storm passed over the area, which also brought lightning. Conditions are still wet, giving hope that the small fire can quickly be tamped out.

Authorities received multiple calls from people in the area reporting visible smoke at around 2:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

