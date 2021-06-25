Crews responding to small wildfire caused by lightning east of Yampa
YAMPA — Fire crews are responding to the scene of a small wildfire caused by lightning Friday afternoon in the forested hillside behind Eagle Rock Ranch east of the town of Yampa.
An afternoon storm passed over the area, which also brought lightning. Conditions are still wet, giving hope that the small fire can quickly be tamped out.
Authorities received multiple calls from people in the area reporting visible smoke at around 2:15 p.m.
This story will be updated.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Crews responding to small wildfire caused by lightning east of Yampa
YAMPA — Fire crews are responding to the scene of a small wildfire caused by lightning Friday afternoon in the forested hillside behind Eagle Rock Ranch east of the town of Yampa.