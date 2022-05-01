Crews responding to small fire in eastern Rio Blanco County

Firefighters from the West Routt Fire Protection District and other agencies are responding to a small wildland fire in eastern Rio Blanco County on Sunday, May 1, at about 4 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated the fire was off of Rio Blanco County Road 19, which is what Routt County Road 55 is called when it crosses over the county line. The road eventually connects with the Flat Tops Scenic Byway.

The fire is about 5 acres in size, but isn’t threatening any structures at this time, according to scanner traffic. While there was a strong potential for spread as the fire crept up a 25 degree slope, firefighters at the scene said over the scanner that they didn’t anticipate “control problems.” The fire was burning in grasses and sagebrush, firefighters said.

The interagency dispatch center in Craig has been notified and firefighters are currently working on containing the fire.

Other regional crews like the Oak Creek Fire Protection District have offered to assist if needed and scanner traffic indicates firefighters based in Rio Blanco County are also now on scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.