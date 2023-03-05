Crews respond to second water main break in 24 hours in Steamboat
Crew members with Steamboat Springs are digging out a water break on Sunday, March 5, at Blue Sage Circle, according to the city. Staff is digging out the snow to get to the break location, which will take some time.
About 12 hours earlier, city water crews isolated a water main break at the Community Center that affected service on the west side of town and downtown Steamboat.
People should only call 911 or Routt County Communications to report water seepage or water main break.
