Crews put out chicken coop fire at Old Town home
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters put out a fire of a backyard chicken coop Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Logan Ave.
Crews responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. after a passerby contacted police to report they saw flames coming from a nearby yard.
Once the flames were out, firefighters continued to pull apart and spray down the coop to ensure it was fully extinguished. Chickens that had been in the coop died in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Michael Arce, Steamboat fire captain.
The flames singed some electrical wiring above the coop running to the house which will need to be replaced.
“We just tripped the transformer because the fire was burning the secondary wires,” said Justin Hogue of Yampa Valley Electric Association. “We cut the power off to keep the fireman safe. We are going to replace that wire and then we will energize all of it.”
