Crews focus on control lines, structure protection planning for Middle Fork Fire
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Gusty winds are expected Tuesday afternoon as the Middle Fork Fire continues to burn downslope and upwind through fuels.
As of Tuesday, there has been no notable movement on the fire’s east perimeter, according to fire officials. Crews are focused on planning to protect structures and preparation of control lines. According to crews, clearing along trails, meadows, rocky area and light fuels offer the highest probability to contain the blaze.
It’s size has remain relatively unchanged since Monday, standing at about 6,187 acres.
No evacuation or pre-evacuation orders are in effect. To sign up for emergency notifications from Routt County, visit routtcountyalerts.com. The fire would first need to reach any pre-determined action point to trigger evacuation orders.
Visitors are reminded to avoid the area of U.S. Forest Service closures. The closure area follows the wilderness boundary on the east and west; on the south, it follows the wilderness boundary, the Continental Divide Trail and Newcomb Creek Trail; and on the north, it follows Lost Ranger Trail, the Continental Divide Trail south to Lost Ranger Peak, west to The Dome and down to the North Fork drainage.
The fire is burning in Routt National Forest in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area, about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs. It was first reported Sept. 6, and its cause has been attributed to lightning.
