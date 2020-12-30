Crews fight fire at Oak Creek trailer park

Crews from Oak Creek and Steamboat Springs work to extinguish a fire at the Willow Park Mobile Home Park in Oak Creek. (Photo by Kari Harden)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Willow Hill Mobile Home Park in Oak Creek.

Engine crews from the Oak Creek Fire Protection District as well as from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue are on scene battling the blaze with support from an ambulance crew from Yampa.

A large black smoke plume could be seen for miles away.

Oak Creek Fire Chief Chuck Wisecup said he was not aware of any injuries, and crews were still working to knock down the fire.

“Both parties and their dogs got out,” Wisecup said. “Sounded like it might have started in the wood stove, or at the wood stove area, but that is all we know right now.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes availabl

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.