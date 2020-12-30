Crews fight fire at Oak Creek trailer park
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Willow Hill Mobile Home Park in Oak Creek.
Engine crews from the Oak Creek Fire Protection District as well as from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue are on scene battling the blaze with support from an ambulance crew from Yampa.
A large black smoke plume could be seen for miles away.
Oak Creek Fire Chief Chuck Wisecup said he was not aware of any injuries, and crews were still working to knock down the fire.
“Both parties and their dogs got out,” Wisecup said. “Sounded like it might have started in the wood stove, or at the wood stove area, but that is all we know right now.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes availabl
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Crews fight fire at Oak Creek trailer park
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Willow Hill Mobile Home Park in Oak Creek.