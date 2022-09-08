Crews contain wildfire in northeastern Moffat to less than an acre

Firefighters respond to a small wildfire in northeastern Moffat County early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022.

Craig Fire and Rescue/Courtesy photo

Underscoring rising fire danger, Moffat County experienced two wildfires in less than 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6, into Wednesday, Sept. 7, each on different ends of the county.

Following a successful firefighting effort for the Pop’s Place Fire outside Dinosaur in western Moffat County on Tuesday, a second blaze ignited more than 120 miles away early Wednesday morning in northeastern Moffat.

Craig Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a blaze in the Wilderness Ranch Subdivision off Moffat County Road 38 and Routt Forest Drive, about 40 miles northeast of Craig, at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, the fire was contained to 0.2 acres, or 2,178 square feet, and burned private and U.S. Forest Service land. Crews will remain in the area to monitor the scene and burn larger interior timber.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Craig Fire, the Bureau of Land Management, the Yampa Fire Protection District and U.S. Forest Service responded to Wednesday morning’s fire.