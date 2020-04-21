Creeped out: The Record for Monday, April 20, 2020

Monday, April 20, 2020

5:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about several items stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.

9:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing at the construction site of a future school at Breeze Basin Boulevard and South Poplar Street in Hayden.

11:57 a.m. Police were called about some items that had been stolen from an apartment unit in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

12:27 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious woman who “creeped out” the employee of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers contacted the woman in her car and discovered she had a suspended license. They issued her a citation.

6:48 p.m. Police were called to mediate a fight between a man and his adult stepdaughter in the 2100 block of Aster Place.

7:05 p.m. Deputies were called to help mediate a dispute between neighbors over a barking dog in the 300 block of East First Street in Oak Creek.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:46 p.m.Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of an illegal burn along Timothy Drive.

11:08 p.m. Deputies were called about a person kicking a resident’s garage door at a house in the 400 block of Meadowbrook Court in Hayden.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.