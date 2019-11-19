Creekside set to reopen, introduces new dinner menu

Erik Feeley works to install new tile inside Creekside Cafe & Grill last week. Rex Brice, who owns the restaurant, is hoping the Steamboat Springs business will reopen before Thanksgiving, and possibly, as early as Monday. Creekside, which currently offers breakfast and lunch, will begin serving dinner in December.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A renovated interior, featuring an updated bar and refreshed bathrooms, will greet customers at the Creekside Café & Grill when it reopens next week. But the biggest change will come in December, when the restaurant, well known for breakfast and lunch, will unveil a new dinner menu and expanded hours.

“I think we’re shooting for Monday (Nov. 25),” owner Rex Brice said of a reopening date. “I think that we would have done these changes whether we were doing dinner or not.”

Creekside, which was bought by Rex’s Family of Restaurants in August 2018, had remained relatively unchanged since its purchase. However, at the end of October, the doors of the popular restaurant were closed, and crews inside got busy pouring a new floor, rebuilding the bar and adding some tile to give the space an updated feel.

The upgrades were needed, according to Tod “JJ” Johnson, senior general manager at Rex’s Family of Restaurants.

“We just want to utilize the potential of this space to a greater degree,” Johnson said. “It is such a beautiful building, and it just kind of made sense to add dinner service.”

Johnson said the new dinner menu will give customers a chance to enjoy the new space inside, and when summer rolls around, an opportunity to have dinner outside on the patio while sitting next to the bubbling waters of Soda Creek.

“I can’t think of a better place to sit and have breakfast and lunch,” Johnson said. “Now, it’s also going to be a great place to have dinner.”

The dinner menu will reflect Creekside’s long-established tradition of sourcing local products to create quality food.

Creekside will offer small plates like shrimp nachos, mac-n-cheese, chicken and waffles and pigs in a blanket. Entrees range from the 16-ounce ribeye to a buttermilk fried chicken. There is also a chili-braised bison chuck roast, a cheese-stuffed lamb meatloaf and a lemon-poached salmon on the menu. The meals will include a pre-dinner biscuit and family-style sides.

Brice said, when considering dinner, he wanted to make sure that Creekside and The Laundry, which he also owns, would retain their unique identities despite being located next door to each on 11th Street in downtown Steamboat Springs.

“In doing dinner, we really want to stay true to the Creekside’s philosophy about using local products,” Brice said. “One of the main things for me is selling food that people understand.”

Creekside will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch. In December, when it opens for dinner, the restaurant will be also be open from 5 to 9 p.m.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.