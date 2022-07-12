Creek View Grill offers another choice for dining in Hayden

Maritza JaundeDios waits on customers during the beginning of the lunch rush Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at The Creek View Grill. She opened for business at 825 W. Jefferson St. in Hayden on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Owner Maritza JaundeDios was all smiles as she danced between tables Tuesday afternoon, July 12, waiting on customers and bringing new life to the Creek View Grill on the west side of Hayden.

“We are doing breakfast, lunch and dinner,” JaundeDios said. “This is a big community, and I think I can make this work.”

She opened the doors of the new Creek View Grill on Saturday, July 9, opening a new chapter for the Peruvian immigrant who has worked in the restaurant business for 20 years and been employed by Rex’s Family of Restaurants for more than 10 years. She said the Creek View Grill is a family operation, in which she has partnered with her brother Ray JaundeDios

In the past, the location that can seat 78 people inside plus the deck has housed a string of restaurants — including the original Creek View Grill (no connection), which closed more than 10 years ago. More recently, it was home to the Sunnyside Bar and Grill, which closed in late 2021.

JaundeDios said the menu at the new Creek View Grill will offer a mix of American and Mexican foods and that customers might be treated to a few Peruvian specials from time to time.

She said she wants to offer a varied menu so the Creek View Grill will appeal to a number of different tastes and her regulars can find something they like on the menu, no matter how often they come through the doors.

“I want people to try everything,” JaundeDio said. “It’s a big menu, but nobody wants to eat a cheeseburger every day, so they can pick different things on different days.”

Customers who walk through the doors will find omelets, waffles and pancakes in the morning, along with both breakfast and smothered burritos. They will also find steak and eggs, huevos rancheros and eggs Benedict.

The Creek View Grill will also offer a selection of burgers, including the Hayden burger and six hot sandwiches including a patty melt, Reuben, BLT and a French dip. The restaurant also offers shrimp and chicken tender baskets. There is a large selection of entrees ranging from chicken fried steak to the ribeye to a half of rack of ribs. For appetites that venture south of the border, there is a Mexican burrito, enchilada and Carne Asada.

“I think the key is she is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Mathew Mendisco, Hayden town manager. “No matter what I want, I can get it. If I want a breakfast burrito, I can get one. If I need a hamburger, I can get one, and if I want a steak, I can get one.”

JaundeDio said Creek View is in the process of being approved by the county for a liquor license, and once that is in place, people will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at the restaurant.

Mendisco said that Hayden has a number of food trucks in town that offer great food, but that the addition of the Creek View Grill is only going to expand Hayden’s lineup of dining choices. He said JaundeDios’ story is a perfect example of the “American Dream.”

“You come here and work hard, you make a little bit of money, and open a restaurant,” Mendisco said. “She’s been working in restaurants her entire life, and hopefully, she will be successful.”

