Credit card issue at Steamboat business sparks concerns of fraud

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A credit card issue at a local business has caused concerns among several people who noticed suspicious charges on their credit card accounts in recent days.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a fraud report Friday from at least one person who saw a charge on their account from the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station in the 2100 block of Mount Werner Road.

According to police, the charges date back to earlier purchases customers made at the gas station, which is owned by the City Market grocery chain. Technical issues with the business’ billing system delayed the processing of those purchases.

Sgt. Shane Musgrave with the Police Department said some people froze or closed their accounts after seeing the charges. Officials assure the public the charges are not fraudulent.

Because the situation is an internal billing issue and not a criminal case, the police advise anyone affected to resolve any issues with their credit card company or City Market.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo