Creative ways to get outdoors while social distancing

With warmer weather approaching, the itch to get outside is growing stronger, bu COVID-19 is presenting challenges. Break those blues by camping in your backyard, bringing inside things outside when possible and finding that perfect time to be outdoors for you.

Getty Images/stock photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After more than a month of staying at home due to COVID-19, feeling antsy is understandable but not unavoidable. As long as one practices social distancing, stays close to home and is low-risk, getting outdoors and into nature is healthy and hugely helpful in making it through the safer-at-home era.

We brainstormed some ideas of how to make your time outdoors more exciting, creative and fresh.

Timing

Get outdoors during less crowded times of the day. You’ll miss crowds and get to see a familiar landscape in a whole new light.

Plan a sunrise bike ride

Take a midnight walk

Microadventures

Go camping in the backyard or living room

Take a walk in a neighborhood you haven’t explored

Find a new favorite hammock spot

Learn about local nature

Figure out the species of the birds that fly by your windows

Go cloud-watching, and learn about cloud types

Brush up on your wildflower identification skills

Learn about constellations in the night sky

Bring indoor activities outside

Art

Support Local Journalism Donate



Make a chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk: encouraging messages to passersby, a grand mural or a hopscotch obstacle course

Bring a notebook and pens or paints outside and try your hand at plein air art

Create a sculpture with leaves, sticks, pebbles and dirt you find, Andy Goldsworthy-style

Food

Bring your breakfast or dinner outside

Bring your morning coffee on a neighborhood walk

Bring your Zoom happy hour outside

Have a socially distant picnic and make sure to adhere to the double BYOPB — Bring Your Own Picnic Basket and Bring Your Own Picnic Blanket.

Entertainment

Have a movie night under the stars

Find a new favorite reading spot under a tree

Have an outdoor game night, whether with cards, board games or cornhole

It’s important to remember to keep at least 6 feet apart from people outside your household — 12 if you’re running, biking or breathing hard. And don’t forget your mask, avoid touching unnecessary surfaces and objects, bring hand sanitizer if you have it and avoid crowded areas.

Julia Ben-Asher is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.