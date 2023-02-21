UPDATED: US 40 reopens following fatal crash west of Hayden

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:05 p.m.

A three-car crash closed U.S. Highway 40 near the Routt-Moffat county line around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar. There was one fatality, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, which involved a GMC Sierra, a Ford truck and a Subaru Outback, took place near mile marker 100, according to state patrol. One person was transported to Memorial Regional Health in Craig and another was brought to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

Officials from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

According to CoTrip.org , U.S. 40 has reopened between Craig and Steamboat, though the road is icy and drivers are advised to use caution.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details emerge.