Crash on the Cog: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

12:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

12:33 a.m. Police received a report of a bear in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

1:58 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury crash in the 4600 block of Routt County Road 78 north of Hayden.

7:10 a.m. West Routt firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of an unknown injury crash near mile marker 3 on C.R. 78 north of Hayden.

9 a.m. Deputies were called to a reported theft at a business in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

9:17 a.m. Officers arrested a person on suspicion of misdemeanor harassment in the Steamboat Springs area.

2:25 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were notified of a possible rescue in the area of Elkhorn Mountain in North Routt.

3:22 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters and deputies were called to an unknown injury rollover crash on Colorado Highway 134 near Toponas.

6:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fuel spill in the area of Routt County Road and Colorado Highway 131.

6:52 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who was unconscious at a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:19 p.m. Deputies received a report of a missing person in the Steamboat area.

7:21 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who suffered a traumatic injury in the 200 block of East Highland Street.

7:59 p.m. Officers were called to a reported burglary in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

9:03 p.m. Police were called to a report of trespass in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

9:47 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the area of Colorado 131 and Routt County Road 35A near Oak Creek.

10:05 p.m. Deputies received a fireworks complaint in the 44500 block of Routt County Road 129.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.