Crash east of Hayden forces partial closure, alternating traffic on U.S. 40

A tractor-trailer rollover on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Hayden has part of the road closed with alternating traffic in both directions as crews work to get the vehicle off the roadway.

The crash is in the westbound lane near the intersection with Routt County Road 52, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation alert posted at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Routt County dispatch said traffic is alternating with travel east open for 10 minutes, then travel west for 10 minutes.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Sherar said Colorado State Patrol was the handling the scene and the West Routt Fire Protection District is helping with traffic.

Injuries to the driver aren’t believed to be serious, Scherar said.

“He was hauling a load of pipe or something, and there was pipe all over the highway,” Scherar said.