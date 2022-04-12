Crash closes eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Eastbound Interstate 70 has been closed at the main Glenwood Springs exit due to a crash in Glenwood Canyon, according to a Garfield County emergency alert sent at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure comes as Colorado Department of Transportation and the State Patrol reopened Vail Pass in Eagle County around 9:30 a.m. after heavy snow forced its closure early Tuesday morning.

There is no estimate for when Glenwood Canyon will reopen.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.