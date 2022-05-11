Crane festival poster contest entries due July 15
The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is once again inviting children 10 to 15 years old to enter the Yampa Valley Crane Festival Poster Contest ahead of the group’s annual festival in September.
The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical attributes, behavior and habitat of Rocky Mountain Greater Sandhill Cranes. Entries should be a painting, photo, digital artwork, drawing or similar medium that can be scanned and emailed as an attachment.
Entries are due July 15, and the winner will have their poster put on display ahead of the festival, as well as receive a $100 cash prize. For questions and to submit an entry, email poster@coloradocranes.org. For rules and info go to coloradocranes.org/yvcf-poster-contest/.
