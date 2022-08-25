Crane Festival offers numerous events, some of which require registration

Sandhill cranes come in for a landing in a pasture. The annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival is set for Sept. 1-4 with events in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Registration continues for the 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival set for Sept. 1-4 in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig.

Many festival events are free and open to the public including all speaker and film presentations, as well as other activities at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat.

However, some festival events with limited numbers require registration. Below are some of the events that attendees will have to register for.

Guided sunrise crane viewing shuttles. Crane experts will take the group to a place where cranes gather so that people can experience the cranes in their natural environment. Naturalists Sandra Noll and Erv Nichols will explain the behavior, physiology and family connections of cranes as the group watches them feed, socialize and dance in the fields.

Scenic Excursion by Pontoon Boat. Enjoy a scenic tour by pontoon boat along the shores of beautiful Steamboat Lake. Although cranes may not be visible, plenty of other birds and wildlife should be. The tour will be led by Julie Arington of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Birds and Butterflies. Editor of Birding Magazine Ted Floyd and Andrew Floyd will lead a bird and butterfly walk at the Yampa River Botanic Park.

Nature’s Educators Live Raptor Photo Shoot. Join Nature’s Educators and wildlife photographer Chris Becea for this unique opportunity to take photos of live raptors up close in their natural setting. This is open to photographers at all levels.

Loudy-Simpson Bird Walk. There will be a guided bird walk at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig led by local experts.

Learning About Insects, Herps and Birds at Carpenter Ranch. This presentation will be led by Hannah and Ted Floyd, and participants will learn how to use iNaturalist and Seek by iNat app while learning about insects, butterflies, reptiles, amphibians and birds at the historic Carpenter Ranch near Hayden. This event is suitable for people of all ages, including families and children.

The full festival is available at ColoradoCranes.org/Festival-Schedule/ . For questions, email info@coloradocranes.org .