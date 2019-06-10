Crane Coloring Contest now open to area children

The Crane Coloring Contest begins Monday, June 10. Pick up this year’s coloring sheet at Bud Werner Memorial Library and Ciao Gelato.

Submitted by Anna Boyer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Crane Coloring Contest for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival will be running again this summer. The crane drawing, designed by South Routt Elementary art teacher Rose Swenson, is available starting Monday, June 10 from the children’s area at the Bud Werner Memorial Library and Ciao Gelato. The picture is also available for download at coloradocranes.org.

Kids can color, paint and decorate the crane drawing and return it to back to these same locations by Aug. 15. Winners will be notified and awards given out during the eighth annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, taking place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

All entries will be on display at the Bud Werner Library throughout the Yampa Valley Crane Festival.