Craig woman charged with arson after ‘suspicious’ trailer fire

CRAIG — The cause of a ‘suspicious’ fire that destroyed a home early Nov. 30 in Cedar Mountain Trailer Park in Craig has been ruled arson by Craig Police Department investigators.

Jessica Kane, 38, was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire in the home of Murray Fenstermacher.

Kane said she used a lighter to set fire to a sweater, according to the arrest affidavit.

"I thought there were people in the house, and I didn't have a phone to call 911," she is quoted as saying in the affidavit. "I started it on accident, and then put it in the tub to try and put it out."

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, but another man, Joseph Frates, was asleep in the residence, according to the affidavit. Two dogs also were inside. Frates said Kane woke him up by yelling that the house was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but flames and smoke did considerable damage to the house, Fire Chief KC Hume said. There were no injuries.

Neighboring homes were damaged by the heat from the flames, Police Chief Jerry DeLong said.

Friends of Fenstermacher have set up a GoFundMe.com page to raise money to help him rebuild his home.

Kane has been charged with first degree arson — a felony — because the fire was set when another person was in the residence. She is scheduled to appear in court for a review hearing Tuesday, Dec. 18.

