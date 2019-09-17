Craig police seek information on Bank of Colorado robbery

CRAIG — Investigators with the Craig Police Department are looking for a man who robbed the Bank of Colorado in Craig on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the agency, a male suspect entered the bank around 10 a.m. and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No bank employees were injured, and the suspect did not display any weapons during the incident.

Bank employees declined to comment about the robbery.

Police officers were on the scene within a minute of the robbery but were not able to immediately find the man.

The suspect is described as Native American, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, black baseball cap and glasses.

CPD Capt. Bill Leonard said the department is not releasing photos of the suspect taken from surveillance footage because officers already have strong leads in the case.

“The case is currently being actively investigated, and we are following up on several leads at this time,” Leonard said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspect is encouraged to contact investigators at 970-826-2360 or Crimestoppers at 970-824-3535. Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if they aid in the suspect’s apprehension.