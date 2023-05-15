Craig Middle School closes Monday after district reports receiving threat against ‘CMS’

Craig Middle School is not in session Monday, May 15, after the Moffat County School District reported receiving a threat against “CMS.”

According to the school district, police are investigating an incident in which school officials were made aware of a threatening message on Sunday, May 14, through the statewide reporting system, Safe to Tell.

In a social media post, the school district reported the threat was made against “CMS” but was not specific to Craig Middle School. The district added the threat was being shared through SnapChat with teachers’ names associated with it, though none of those teachers are employed at Craig Middle School.

The district reported that school officials are working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat and ensure the safety of students and staff.

“As Moffat County School District works with Moffat County law enforcement to monitor the situation, additional security measures have been implemented, including an increased law enforcement presence at the elementary schools and high school on Monday, May 15, 2023,” Moffat County School District Superintendent Jill Hafey said in a statement. “Again, there has NOT been a direct threat made, however this decision is being made in the best interest of the safety and security of our students and staff and will allow time for the Moffat County law enforcement to continue its investigation. Therefore, CMS will not be in session tomorrow, May 15, 2023.”