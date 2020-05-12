Craig man arrested for Milner vehicle thefts, stolen guns

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Craig man was arrested Friday in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Milner.

Deven Mosman, 21, faces three felony charges, including second-degree burglary, theft and illegally possessing weapons as a previous offender, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Courthouse.

The thefts date back to April 3, when Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle from Milner. The vehicle, a pickup, later was found abandoned in a snow-covered pasture just outside of the town. After deputies recovered the vehicle, they discovered multiple items, including a stereo and diesel tuner valued at $1,500, were missing from the truck.

The next day, April 4, deputies received a report of another burglary involving the theft of more than $5,000 worth of tools, bullets and other items from a barn south of Milner, according to the affidavit. Deputies collected shoe prints from the scene as evidence.

Support Local Journalism Donate



On April 16, Mosman was arrested following a traffic stop at a gas station in Hayden in relation to another string of burglaries in Hamilton in Moffat County. Those crimes occurred on April 13, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Mosman allegedly stole five guns valued at more than $2,000 from residences in Hamilton. In total, six homes and eight vehicles were burglarized in that incident, according to the affidavit.

During the traffic stop in Hayden, Routt County deputies found four of the five guns inside Mosman’s vehicle. Mosman told deputies he planned to take the firearms to Denver and sell them in exchange for heroin, according to arrest reports.

Deputies booked him into the Moffat County Jail on four felony charges, including first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, theft and illegally possessing weapons as a previous offender.

During that traffic stop, deputies also found several items in Mosman’s vehicle that reportedly were stolen from the Milner burglaries, according to arrest reports. A pair of his shoes matched the shoe prints from the crime scene.

Mosman is being held on a $10,000 bail at the Moffat County Jail, according to court officials. He is scheduled for a hearing review Wednesday.

In light of these incidents, law enforcement officials urge the public to keep their homes and vehicles locked and secured.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.