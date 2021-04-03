Craig family refusing to wear masks shows up to law enforcement facility: The Record for Friday, April 2

Friday, April 2

12:10 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a vehicle blocking a resident’s driveway in the 3000 block of Temple Knolls. Officers asked the driver to move their vehicle and they did.

3:29 p.m. Officers broke up a fight between two dogs in the 2700 block of Acres Lane. Neither dog was severely injured.

5:09 p.m. Officers received a call from staff inside a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue who said a family visiting from Craig was refusing to wear masks and/or leave the business. Officers later received another call that the same family was causing a scene outside the business. On their way out of town, the family showed up to the Routt County Combined Law Enforcement Facility and told officers they had been mistreated by business staff. Officers took a report.

6:55 p.m. Officers took a report about a mountain bike stolen from outside an apartment in the 3300 block of Whistler Road.

8:20 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man causing a scene in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.

11:22 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a dog barking loudly in the 1500 block of Sky View Lane. Officers contacted the dog owners and asked them to quiet the dog down.

Total incidents: 66

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls fo service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.