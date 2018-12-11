2 Craig residents face distribution charges after being caught with suspected meth in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two Craig residents face felony drug charges after being caught with a significant amount of what police believe was methamphetamine.

The Routt County District Attorney's Office has charged 31-year-old Jonathan F. Jenkins and 30-year-old Katrina A. Ramos with possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.

According to the charges, they possessed more than 112 grams of methamphetamine.

The charge is a Class 1 drug felony.

Jenkins and Ramos were booked into Routt County Jail on Dec. 6 by the All Crimes Enforcement Team, which focuses on drug crimes and comprises police officers from Routt and Moffat counties.

A judge has set the bonds for Jenkins and Ramos at $10,000 each.

The arrest affidavits detailing the probable cause for their arrests have been sealed by a judge, so no other information about their arrests was available.

According to booking reports, Ramos works as a restaurant server, and Jenkins works in construction.

